Signatures speak volumes

Boat ramp petition Coffs Harbour: Petition presented to Andrew Fraser to fix the Coffs Harbour boat ramp.

THE next step has been taken towards a safer, user friendly boat ramp with community members showing their support through signatures.

Today, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser was presented with a petition seeking to make big improvements to the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp and the surrounding area.

With a goal of 10,000 signatures, the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Enhancement Committee were thrilled to hand over the petition with 12,002.

"I commend the committee for raising community awareness about ongoing safety concerns at the boat ramp and their determination to improve this important facility," Mr Fraser said.

"I have already made approaches to the relevant NSW Government ministers on this issue, because the boat ramp is such an important asset to our community.

"I'm very happy to work with the committee members. They have done a terrific job.

"The committee recognises what a fantastic facility the boat ramp should be for locals and tourists, many of whom have been dismayed by the often treacherous conditions there.

"The petition has well over the 10,000 signatures required to be presented to the NSW Parliament, and I will be pleased to deliver that petition to the Parliament Tabling Office as soon as possible."