Sigh of relief as tournament gets the green light

GAME ON: The Australian Senior Oztag Championships will be coming back to Coffs Harbour.

IN A boon for the local economy, the OzTag State Championships will be coming back to Coffs Harbour.

The event brings more than 140 touch football teams to the Coffs Coast and was postponed earlier this year as COVID brought the country to a virtual standstill.

Coffs Harbour City Council and Australian OzTag worked hard to develop a COVID safe plan to enable the event to go ahead, in the hope that the State Government’s Public Health Orders did not get ramped up.

But with community transmission in NSW virtually non existent, it was given the green light.

“We’ve had our fingers crossed this tournament would happen,” Tournament director Bill Harrigan said.

“We were only a week off running the State Championships in March when COVID shut down all sports. Players had trained hard and invested time and money so we elected to postpone the tournament not cancel it.

“To see it back on the calendar is extremely satisfying.”

Separate event zones will be created and specific timeframes allocated for the revised format competition.

A morning session and an afternoon session will ensure player numbers are kept well under 500 people per zone on each day of competition.

Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events at Coffs Harbour City Council, Dan Heather said the strict COVID-19 procedures were critical.

“We have been particularly impressed with OzTag Australia’s willingness to co-operate and modify the format of their event,” he said.

“This all helps safeguard the health of players, supporters, officials and the broader Coffs Coast community.”

The last time the competition came to Coffs Harbour was in November and is one of the most important events on the sporting calendar, bringing thousands of people to the region.

Mayor Denise Knight noted the effect the pandemic had been having on the local economy and was keen to welcome people back.

“COVID-19 has been tough on our local businesses and there is no denying tourism is a big driver for business on the Coffs Coast, so we are very much looking forward to welcoming the players and officials back to Coffs Harbour,” she said.

The competition will be held from October 30 to November 1 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park and Geoff King Motors Oval.