Siege manhunt over: Police find woman

POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.

More information is expected to be revealed later today.

Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.

