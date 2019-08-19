Siege manhunt over: Police find woman
POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.
Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.
More information is expected to be revealed later today.
Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.
