Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Crime

Sick man, 76, remains before court over alleged 36kg cannabis haul

Liana Boss
18th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A seriously ill 76-year-old man facing a serious drug supply charge will have his case returned to court next week.

Noel Ryan, from the Queensland suburb of Banyo, was charged after police stopped his car near Byron Bay in the early hours of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Police will allege Mr Ryan travelled from his home to Coffs Harbour, paid $200,000 for 36kg of cannabis and then headed back north.

Police will allege they found these bags of cannabis in Mr Ryan’s car.
Police will allege they found these bags of cannabis in Mr Ryan’s car.

Police will allege they found that amount of cannabis within various bags in the rear of his car.

When Mr Ryan first appeared before Byron Bay Local Court in January, his lawyer cited "extensive medical issues" when applying for bail, which was granted at that time.

When the case went back before court on Monday, it was adjourned to March 22.

Mr Ryan has not lodged formal pleas to his charges of supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis, a drug possession charge relating to the same quantity of cannabis and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        Premium Content WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        News Watch as a stream of cars, including a taxi, ignore warnings and run the gauntlet through flowing flood water.

        ‘Life-threatening’ floods forecast to hit Coffs Coast

        Premium Content ‘Life-threatening’ floods forecast to hit Coffs Coast

        News A warning has been issued for damaging flash floods as a low develops off the mid...

        Changes to your Coffs Coast Advocate app experience

        Changes to your Coffs Coast Advocate app experience

        News Coffs Coast Advocate moving to a new home for better digital experience

        TAKE CARE: Roads under water across the region

        Premium Content TAKE CARE: Roads under water across the region

        Weather See where roads are being impacted across the region.