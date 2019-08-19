‘Sick and tired’: New venue directors call out vandals

AN attempt to revitalise the former abandoned fishing club site into a harbourside events venue is being hindered by vandals and trespassers, the new leaseholders say.

The prime piece of real estate, now known as RED-C, had sat unoccupied for several years following the liquidation of the Deep Sea Fishing Club in 2016.

RED-C directors Jane Reidy and Dan Stevens knew they were taking on a challenge when they acquired the three-year lease of the site from Coffs Harbour City Council last year.

But the dormant venue situated in its ideal location had attracted anti-social behaviour and break-ins prior to the lease, issues which are still enduring, the directors said.

Ms Reidy said a particular problem they’re struggling with is drivers littering and doing burnouts in the venue’s car park.

She added new surveillance cameras have been installed in the area as the office workers have expressed concerns for their safety both in and out of work hours.

“While we understand that the property was empty for years, we would appreciate some consideration shown now that our not for profit company is in the process of activating the site as an events venue, for the benefit of local culture,” Ms Reidy said.

“We have been happy for people to park and enjoy the view, unfortunately the majority of people who do so leave large amounts of rubbish, thereby spoiling it for those who do the right thing,” she said.

“There has been vandalism of the property, both before and during our lease. A lot of people do burnouts in the carpark and make a lot of noise during and after office hours.”

The lease area covers the entire carpark outside the building, extending halfway down the driveway and to the red posts at the front.

“We are now asking people not to trespass as it is not a public carpark,” Ms Reidy said.

“Any genuine visitors are asked to report to the office.”

RED-C held its first music event in April, a 10-hour line up of international DJs which drew a crowd of more than 500.

The new leaseholders previously told The Advocate they’re looking to draw in “significant” international acts in the near future.