Sia and longtime muse Maddie Ziegler at the Grammys in 2015. Picture: Getty Images
Entertainment

Sia’s amazing gift to teen muse

by New York Post
2nd Oct 2018 5:56 AM

SIA may be the best mentor a teenager could ask for.

Over the weekend, dance starlet Maddie Ziegler celebrated her 16th birthday. But the day got a boost when Sia gifted the rising star a white Audi Q3 truck, which starts at $US33,000 ($A45,000), reports the New York Post.

"Happy Birthday to my most special noonoo @MaddieZiegler," Sia captioned a photo of herself giving Ziegler a massive hug.

To celebrate the occasion, the pair also danced along the hood of the car.

Ziegler, who starred in Sia's Chandelier and Elastic Heart videos, also shared pictures of her new ride.

"Sweet Sixteen - can't believe this car is actually mine!!" Zeigler beamed.

Ziegler leapt to fame in 2011 at the age of eight when she starred in the US reality series, Dance Moms.

 

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

