Showing heart for the homeless

READY TO RAISE: Major June and Russell Grice, Aub Gilbert, Major Don Austin and Irene Austin at the Red Shield Appeal launch.

EVEN one person living it rough on the streets is a tragedy for a community.

That's the message Coffs Harbour Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Russell Grice gave at yesterday's launch for the Red Shield Appeal 2017.

Locals gathered at the C.ex Club Tuesday morning for breakfast and a chance to help Australians who are struggling with poverty, homelessness, addiction, natural disasters, domestic violence and more.

"Any more than one homeless or struggling person is unacceptable in the community,” Major Grice said.

"As a community we need to be providing support and this is one means for it.

"We are appealing to the public to support through donations. We'll be covering all the shopping centres around the area, and there'll be a lot of people across the region collecting the donations which are much needed.”

Speakers at the opening function included Red Shield Appeal Chair John Murray, Major Russell Grice, and testimonial speaker Richard Allaway.

This year the aim is to raise $73 million nationally, and 26.4 million state-wide.

The Salvation Army provides a network of social services to help those in need, including emergency housing , financial counselling, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, as well as a host of social programs.

To volunteer for the Red Shield Doorknock register online at salvos.org/volunteer

You can donate to the Red Shield Appeal by calling 13 SALVOS (13 72 58), online at salvos.org.au or in person.