Showground earmarked for safety upgrades

The Coffs Harbour Agriculture Show is held at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds annually. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coff Coast Advocate

COFFS Harbour Showground is set to undergo safety upgrades as part of the State Government’s $9.2 million improvement program.

The showground is just one of 29 across the state that will be upgraded, and will include repairs to the exhibition hall door and a review of site electrical installations.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said showgrounds are important for communities and the economy, and the upgrades would ensure a strong showground sector.

“Showgrounds are the heart and soul of our regional communities, bringing people together and connecting residents in cities to those on our farms,” Mr Singh said.

“They are important community hubs, and we want to ensure that they are kept safe and functional.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the upgrades will ensure regional showgrounds in places like Coffs Harbour are kept safe for future generations.

“In addition to the $9.2 million in showground upgrades currently under way, the NSW Government recently announced a further $25 million for showground improvements in Sydney and regional NSW to help stimulate local economies and support jobs,” Mrs Pavey said.

“This extra $25 million investment will provide a much-needed boost for communities and their economies by supporting tradespeople with work and strengthening more showground infrastructure for the future.

“State Members of Parliament with showgrounds in their areas have been invited to work with showground managers to put forward shovel-ready projects for consideration.”