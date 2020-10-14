SHOWDOWN: Lions on the hunt as Bombers loom large

Boambee will be looking to rain on the Lion’s parade on Saturday. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Boambee will be looking to rain on the Lion’s parade on Saturday. Photo: Tim Jarrett

DESPITE unprecedented disruption throughout the season the stage is set for a cracking finale.

Coffs City United Lions will take on Boambee FC in Coastal Premier League Northern Conference grand final, after the competition endured a tough, though successful first season.

Initially it was postponed along with all competitive sport as the country grappled with the first wave of coronavirus. Then after a gripping start, it was split into two competitions as restrictions on inter-regional competitions were introduced.

Through all of the uncertainty, both Boambee and Coffs United have earned their place at the top, with the Lions in proving a formidable outfit throughout the season.

They only dropped two points across their final ten games in the northern conference after being crowned inaugural CPL champions in spectacular fashion before the split.

The Coffs City United Lions are presented with the inaugural Coastal Premier League trophy after finishing top of the table. Photo: Coastal Premier League

Boambee, while lacking some consistency, have proven to be a close second, securing their spot in the final with a game to spare.

The match kicks off at 7.30 on Saturday night and this year grand final matches are being split into three ticketing categories.

Tickets for must be booked online and there is an admission price for senior's grand finals in Coffs Harbour at C.ex Stadium.

Friday

Women's Over 30s Grand Final and Men's Third division south. Gates open at 5.00pm. Waged $6, unwaged $2.

Saturday morning

Women's Third Division South and Men's Second Division South. Gates open at 8.00am. Waged $6, unwaged $2.

Saturday afternoon and night

Coastal Premier League First and Reserves and Women's Second Division South. Gates open at 2.00pm. Waged $12, unwaged $2.