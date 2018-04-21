Showcase of Coffs Coast business
SMALL business remains the engine room of the Coffs Coast economy, generating a large percentage of the $58 million annual regional economy.
The latest economic activity profile revealed in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area, the gross regional product for the September 2017 quarter stood at $3.163 million.
In the local area there were 205 new GST registered businesses in the Coffs Harbour area in that quarter proving growth in the regional economy.
Today we profile a host of local businesses making a difference across their range of industries.
The Showcase of Coffs Coast business today includes:
Sealy Lookout - NSW Forestry Corporation
Dr Paul Dance Skin Cancer Clinic
Challenge Community Connexions
Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium of Music