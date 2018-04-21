Menu
Melissa Martin
Showcase of Coffs Coast business

21st Apr 2018 10:00 PM

SMALL business remains the engine room of the Coffs Coast economy, generating a large percentage of the $58 million annual regional economy.

The latest economic activity profile revealed in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area, the gross regional product for the September 2017 quarter stood at $3.163 million.

In the local area there were 205 new GST registered businesses in the Coffs Harbour area in that quarter proving growth in the regional economy.

Today we profile a host of local businesses making a difference across their range of industries.

The Showcase of Coffs Coast business today includes:

Woolgoolga Garage Door Centre

Mega Watt Power

Sealy Lookout - NSW Forestry Corporation

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Harbour ISP

Drainline Coffs Harbour

Dr Paul Dance Skin Cancer Clinic

Coffs Coast Osteopathy

Woolgoolga Quarry

Challenge Community Connexions

Woolgoolga Podiatry Centre

Challenge Foster Care

TLC Boarding Kennels

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods

Coffs Harbour Door Centre

Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium of Music

Cheesemaking Workshop and Deli

