Showcase meeting brings out the best in locals

MAIDEN BROKEN: Brett Dodson's Persue (right) pulls away to win race one on Thursday. Trackside Photography

DESPITE the concerns of some low lying smoke, the local brigade didn't look out of place at Coffs Harbour's Showcase meeting on Thursday as the mares led the charge.

Brett Dodson got the party started in the opening event when five-year-old Persue ($4) broke through for her maiden victory in her seventeenth career start.

Persue jumped cleanly from the gates alongside Sequential Pearl, with the pair quickly turning the 1000m maiden into a two-horse race.

Dodson's charger peeled to the outside of her rival on the turn and eased past the Shane Everson trained mare for the win.

In race three it was the Paul Smith trained Lolly Dolly ($3.90) who proved to be a class above, with the mare also winning her first race in just her fourth start.

The five-year-old stalked leader Dawn Thunder for the majority of the 1400m event before drawing level with the fellow Coffs Harbour mare to pull away for a 2.65 length win.

In the final race of the day Warren Gavenlock also got his name on the winner's list, with his odds-on favourite Alternative Facts ($1.95) justifying her starting price.

The five-year-old mare by Star Witness jumped midfield and was content to stay there until the straight, where she clicked into gear and raced away from the field.

Cathleen Rode's Tycoon Anna finished in third place.