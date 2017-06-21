Show me the money

CHECK out the "money shop” at the Growers Markets in the centre of town tomorrow.
The Royal Australian Mint is setting up a pop-up shop to celebrate 100 years since the establishment of the Trans-Australian Railway.
They've been making tracks along the east coast and tomorrow it's our turn.
Go full steam ahead to visit ther pop-up shop for your ticket to trade.
You can trade your cash for a $10 pack of the 2017 $1 Circulating Coin - 100 Years of Anzac: The Spirit Lives, the 2017 $2 Coloured Circulating Coin - Lest We Forget, and the 2017 50c Circulating Coin - Pride and Passion
Or trade $10 to strike the 'Australia' counter-stamp on a 2017 $1 Uncirculated Coin commemorating the centenary of the Trans-Australian Railway.
Trade your time to peruse and purchase the latest collectible products.
We have asked, but sorry no news of free samples at this stage!
WHAT WHERE WHEN:
Pop-Up Shop @ Coffs Coast Growers Market
City Square, Coffs Harbour
Thursday 22 June 2017
Time: 8am to 3pm.