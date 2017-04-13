Shout out to Coffs' youth

THE KEY: Key Employment Youth Services (K.E.Y.S.) was well supported by local kids at the opening of the youth-specific venue.

COFFS Harbour's newest youth specific venue opened last week with 250 locals in attendance and an atmosphere worth bottling.

Key Employment Youth Services (K.E.Y.S), part of Key Employment's commitment to providing opportunities to youth in the region, delivered on its promise of creating a safe and vibrant space that welcomes all young people regardless of their background or life experience.

Torrential rain leading up to the opening gave organisers a few headaches.

"The weeks leading up to the open day certainly tested our resolve,” Allan McKibbin K.E.Y.S. program co-ordinator said.

"The team had all worked so hard in preparing for the event, that postponing just wasn't an option. Our decision most definitely paid off, with everyone who attended having a great time and enjoying the new hub space.”

Action-packed opening night celebrations included a live acoustic band, 16 girls and boys' basketball teams taking part in a three-on- three street court challenge, fairly floss, barbecue dinner, ping pong competitions, mini soccer, live Facebook crosses, and local service providers having information stalls.

"For mine, seeing some of the refugee girls playing basketball for the first time, interacting, socialising, and with the biggest smiles on their faces, made it all worthwhile. Such a broad range of kids having fun in their new space, showed

that the new hub is doing what we set out to

achieve.”

K.E.Y.S acknowledges Bunnings, Dulux, Bray St Butcher, Mother Natures, Absolute Entertainment, Amart Sports, Sports Power, McDonalds, West High St Butcher, Origin Kebabs, Domino's, Big Banana, Subway, Hungry Jack's as well as headspace, Interrelate, Wesley Youth Mission, Police Youth liaison officer Jo Brooker, Ready Mob and STARTTS for their support and commitment to our region's youth.