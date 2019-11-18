Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ellyse Perry feels the pain of her injury. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Ellyse Perry feels the pain of her injury. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Shoulder blow to sideline Perry

by Jocelyn Airth
18th Nov 2019 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ellyse Perry will miss 1-3 weeks of WBBL due to a low-grade AC shoulder injury that she sustained during last night's tight clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry will sit out on Wednesday's game against the Hobart Hurricanes and could also miss the Sixers' following two matches against the Perth Scorchers.

The Sixers' captain landed on her shoulder awkwardly as she attempted to block a shot from Renegades' Courtney Webb.

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

 

 

Ellyse Perry feels her injured her shoulder after diving for a catching against the Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne Oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Ellyse Perry feels her injured her shoulder after diving for a catching against the Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne Oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Perry refused to leave the pitch, but appeared to be in plain and did not bowl following the fall.

The Sixers expect Perry to return to fitness in time for WBBL finals in December.

 

 

 

Sixers' Ellyse Perry injured her shoulder after diving in a catching attempt during the WBBL match between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Sixers' Ellyse Perry injured her shoulder after diving in a catching attempt during the WBBL match between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard

More Stories

big bash cricket ellyse perry sydney sixers t20 cricket wbbl
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        premium_icon Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        Crime 'That someone can commit a crime in Grafton at 3am and then head off into the never never without attracting any suspicion is something of a myth'

        • 18th Nov 2019 4:15 PM
        Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        premium_icon Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        News With fires causing air pollution levels up to eight times the safe limit a group of...

        Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        premium_icon Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        News Coffs Harbour City Council will be seeking further grant funding for the...

        Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        premium_icon Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        News An astonishing price has been agreed for the famous Beach Hotel