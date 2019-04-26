Should you disconnect the car battery before going away?

RACQ often receives calls from holidaymakers who ask if they should disconnect their battery before going away.

ONCE again, holidays have come to an end. As you settle back into reality with your own battery fully recharged, you make a disappointing discovery - your car's has been completely drained while it lay dormant, patiently awaiting your return.

RACQ Motoring Advice often receives calls from incredibly organised holidaymakers who ask if they should disconnect their battery before going away to save power - and our answer never ceases to surprise.

While you might think you're doing your car some good, you could in fact be causing yourself a whole lot of inconvenience.

By disconnecting the battery, you can lose settings which are critical to your vehicle's operation and can only be reloaded by a dealership.

Instead, it's a wise idea to grab yourself a "smart charger” that monitors your battery's condition and gives it a little extra charge when required. The smart chargers start from less than $100.

You can leave it unattended to do its thing for extended periods of time, which makes it perfect for while you're away unwinding.

Keeping your battery in good health won't just save you money and time - it'll keep you feeling relaxed for a little longer so you can transition back into the daily grind without any unnecessary drama.