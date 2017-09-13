Should the law be changed to allow same-sex marriage?

TIME FOR CHANGE? Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?

A POLL has found little more than half the population of the Cowper electorate supports same sex marriage.

Last year, the ABC's Vote Compass asked Australians if they agreed or disagreed with the statement: Marriage should only be between man and a woman.

It received responses from more than 1.2 million and 55% indicated they supported same-sex marriage while 33% opposed it and 11% were neutral.

The poll found 55% of the Cowper and Page electorates supported same-sex marriage.

Most electorates in NSW were supportive of same-sex marriage, while Riverina, Werriwa, Greenway, Parramatta, Watson, Banks, New England and Lyne were mutual.

Blaxland showed the least support in the state, with just 46% of its population supporting same-sex marriage, followed by Chifley and Parkes (47%) and McMahon (48%).