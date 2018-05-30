Should school speed limits be permanent?

KEEPING WATCH: Police radar on Harbour Drive keeps an eye on traffic near Coffs Harbour Primary School.

A HANDFUL of road safety experts are again floating the idea of making the 40km/h speed limit in school crossing zones applicable 24/7, 365 days each year.

Not just on gazetted school days but every day regardless after growing community concern that laws around crossings are being widely ignored.

Trials in the USA, Canada and some cities in New Zealand have found the move is a successful traffic calmer and while thousands of motorists will scream "revenue raising” at the mere mention, Pedestrian Council of Australian (PCA) chief executive Harold Scruby has another take on the issue.

"The labyrinth of school zone regulations across Australia is absurd and putting children's lives in jeopardy,” he said.

He is calling for standardised school zone times and speeds, saying they are inconsistent across every state and territory.

School zones range from a blanket 25km/h in South Australia when children are present and in uniform, to the bizarre situation in Queensland where motorists may rush through a school crossing at 80km/h on roads where the original limit is 110km/h.

"No jurisdiction should have a speed limit in school zones higher than 40km/h,” he said.

"It's completely absurd and potentially lethal.

"Where there's confusion, there's potential for harm and that could be the life of a child.”

And that confusion may be the reason why every now and then some road safety agitators call for a blanket speed limit of 40km/h in school zones as a matter of course.

They say police booking speeding motorist are constantly told by offenders they had "no idea” the speed limit applied at the particular time they were caught.

While not going so far as to call for a blanket limit, the PCA believes anything above 40km/h in school zones is disgraceful.

"Do children in areas where the speed limit is higher need to be taught to run faster?

"Children are our greatest asset and deserve the greatest protection we can give them.”