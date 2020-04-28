Should lockdown restrictions be lifted in regional NSW?

WITH the number positive coronavirus cases being confirmed continuing to reduce each day, the question on everyone's lips is when will restrictions be lifted?

Queensland residents from midnight Friday will be able to go out for recreation provided it is within 50km of their home.

But with the NSW border still open, Ballina Shire mayor David Wright said he hoped Queenslanders would observe the NSW restrictions that continue to ask people to stay in their own area and only do essential travel.

>>> When will lockdowns end in my state?

Cr Wright said he had seen people still accessing beaches and parks but urged that the way they've been behaving has been working to reduce the number of cases in the region.

"If there's no more new cases I think we should look at easing (restrictions) but I would definitely be waiting to see what area health says, they've been doing a great job," Cr Wright said.

"I think what we've been doing is working at the moment, and I would be happy for another week (of restrictions)."

Meanwhile, Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith said he'd be eager to see restrictions start to be lifted in regional areas.

"There should be now a targets system for opening up restrictions in NSW that allows regions like ours with low to no active cases to be active again," Cr Smith said.

"It would mean real relief for our local community that are obviously very stressed.

"While everyone is doing a good job, it's obvious to see the difficulties people are having.

"You can see the anxiety in a lot of people."

Cr Smith said he was hopeful the state government would look to ease up on the restrictions in the coming weeks.