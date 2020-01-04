Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘Give herself an uppercut’: Hanson’s poll tactic under fire

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Jan 2020 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LNP president David Hutchinson said he would be surprised if One Nation wanted to see the Government returned at this year's state election, claiming Labor had shown no interest in regional Queensland.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed One Nation leader Pauline Hanson would deny the major parties preferences at the October 31 poll.

Mr Hutchinson said if voters were still considering giving their vote to a minor party, the LNP needed to reach out and connect with them.

"This is exactly what (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington and her team have been doing and will continue to do between now and the election," he said.

Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson

 

David Hutchinson
David Hutchinson

"I'd be very surprised if One Nation wanted to see a return of this Palaszczuk Labor Government that has shown no interest in regional Queenslanders, and whose priority is jobs for their union cronies."

United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer said Senator Hanson needed to stop "flip-flopping" on preference deals.

"Pauline Hanson should give herself an uppercut for creating uncertainty when Australians need stability more than ever," he said.

More Stories

Show More
david hutchinson lnp one nation pauline hanson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Moises’ men ready to steal the show

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Moises’ men ready to steal the show

        News WITH just over 30 hours until the Big Bash bonanza kicks off in Coffs, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques has penned his final piece for the Advocate

        'Please reply, to one of us, tell someone you're okay'

        premium_icon 'Please reply, to one of us, tell someone you're okay'

        News Chilling social media plea issued as James Green died in crash.

        EXCLUSIVE: The top 10 rising stars in North Coast cricket

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The top 10 rising stars in North Coast cricket

        Cricket With a huge pool of talent to choose from, we narrowed it down and the potential is...

        STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

        premium_icon STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

        News Man hospitalised after being stabbed at beach north of Coffs.