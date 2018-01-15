Menu
Should Boambee Beach be closed until the turtles hatch?

Keagan Elder
by

THE rare turtle nest on Boambee Beach has prompted calls to close it off.

At the moment the nesting site is fenced off and National Parks and Wildlife Service is urging people to stay away, particularly dog walkers and 4Wd users.

But people commenting on social media and the Advocate website are wanting more action.

"Now let's hope NPWS fence it off and monitor it both physically and with cameras too!" Christie Louise posted on Facebook.

"Absolutely close the beach. It's only for a short period," Nancy Baker wrote.

Among the comments there were plenty of calls to close off the beach to 4WDs. What are your thoughts?

Reader poll

Should Boambee Beach be closed off until the turtle hatchlings emerge?

View Results

Topics:  4wd beach closure boambee beach coffs coast beaches green turtle turtle nests

Coffs Coast Advocate
