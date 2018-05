POLICE are appealing for information after shots were fired in Coffs Harbour early this morning.

Police responded to calls that shots had been fired in Arthur St at about 12.45am.

They were told shots had been fired from the front yard of a unit block towards the street.

There have been no reports of injury.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Coffs Harbour police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.