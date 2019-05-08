Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Breaking

Shots fired at shopping centre in CQ town

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th May 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.35PM: A MAN has been arrested in the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda after allegedly discharging a firearm at a shopping centre.

Police have confirmed that at 11.15 a man discharged a rifle in the parking area of the local shopping complex.

The man complied with police requests to put the gun down and he was arrested.

 

A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex.
A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex. Google Maps

He is now assisting with police investigations.

Police said there were no evidence to suggest he was threatening violence at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More to follow.

editors picks tmbcrime woorabinda woorabinda police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Coffs CBD truck rollover

    premium_icon Coffs CBD truck rollover

    Video B-double rolls in the centre of Coffs Harbour.

    Truck rolls in city centre

    premium_icon Truck rolls in city centre

    Video A truck has rolled in the centre of Coffs Harbour spilling its load.

    Truck driver had a rest break before CBD highway smash

    premium_icon Truck driver had a rest break before CBD highway smash

    News Police are investigating skid marks near the scene of the accident.

    • 8th May 2019 11:29 AM
    B-double rolls in the centre of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon B-double rolls in the centre of Coffs Harbour

    News B-double driver freed from overturned cabin by emergency services.