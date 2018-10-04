Menu
Crime

Shotgun toting carjacker 'couldn't control himself' on ice

Ross Irby
by
4th Oct 2018 12:10 AM
SPUN out on ice, a would-be robber used a sawn-off shotgun in an attempt to hijack a woman's car.

An Ipswich court was this week told it had been the first time the gunman used ice.

He quickly realised he simply "couldn't control himself" while on ice.

Sandow, 27, previously of Zillmere, pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to attempting to rob with violence while armed in company.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a shortened firearm, stealing two cars, stealing fuel and entering a property unlawfully.

Karen Dodds from the Director of Public Prosecutions said Sandow attempted the carjacking at Toogoolawah on June 16, 2017, after the driver offered him and a female a lift.

Once inside the car, Sandow pointed a gun at the driver and attempted to drag her out of the car.

The woman screamed and sounded the car's horn, causing Sandow to run off.

Ms Dodds said Sandow had been held in jail just over 15 months prior to sentencing.

Defence barrister David Jones said Floyd Lindsay Sandow had never physically assaulted anyone and was a man who would run off if confronted. Mr Jones said two of Sandow's friends had been murdered and he'd been living on the streets since the age of 13.

"He instructs he used ice for the first time and describes its effects in that he couldn't control himself," Mr Jones said.

"He hasn't actually laid a hand on anyone. If confronted, he runs, which is what he did here."

Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced Sandow to a four-year jail term, wholly suspended for four years due to time already served behind bars. He will be subject to three years of probation.

