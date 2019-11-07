Menu
Shorten: What I would have done differently

by Claire Bickers, Jade Gailberger
7th Nov 2019 11:59 AM
BILL Shorten says he would have offered Australians even bigger tax cuts and would have taken a "different position" on the so-called retiree tax if he could do the 2019 election again.

The former Labor leader has also revealed he isn't going anywhere, saying he will stay in politics for "the next 20 years".

Mr Shorten made the comments in a statement this morning - less than an hour before former SA premier Jay Weatherill is expected to hand down his review of Labor's election defeat.

"Were the universe to grant re-runs, I would campaign with fewer messages, more greatly emphasise the jobs opportunities in renewable energies and take a different position on franking credits," Mr Shorten said.

"In 2018, I presided over a bigger tax cut plan than the Liberals for ten million working Australians but I concede, with hindsight, when they matched ours, we should have gone bigger again."

 

 

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten with ex-deputy leader Tanya Plibersek. Picture: Kym Smith
Mr Shorten has also claimed Mr Weatherill's election post-mortem has "not considered or reviewed the merit" of Labor's election policies, meaning there is likely to be no official review of Labor's stance on climate change, franking credits, negative gearing or capital gains tax.

"We must learn the lessons of defeat," Mr Shorten said.

"And while the review has not considered or reviewed the merit of those policies it is important that the party does."

He added: "Our great party must focus on addressing the structural and base issues that parties of labour around the world are facing so we can win the next election.

"I'm personally committed to continue contributing in public life, serving my constituents, the people of Australia - including people with disabilities and the vulnerable - for the next 20 years."

May 18 was a disaster for Labor.

Every major poll in the country had tipped a Shorten victory for months but on the day they lost five seats.

The Coalition picked up Bass and Braddon in Tasmania from Labor, Lindsay in NSW and Longman and Herbert in Queensland.

The ALP picked up only one seat; Gilmore, on the NSW south coast.

Corangamite and Dunkley in Victoria also turned red but the seats were notionally Labor already after a recent redistribution.

In South Australia, Nicolle Flint's seat of Boothby was the main electorate in play but the Liberal MP held on by more than 3000 votes.

MORE TO COME

2019 election bill shorten labor party scott morrison

