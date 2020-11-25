Shoreline takes second shot at doubling height limit

THE biggest private development in Coffs Harbour’s history could be getting a whole lot taller if a request to exceed the area’s height limit by 23 metres is given the all clear.

Three months after a similar proposal was rejected by the Joint Regional Planning Panel, a plan for an eleven storey block of seniors housing units in the $150 million Shoreline at Park Beach is being put out for public exhibition by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The original plan for 69 apartments in a single building has been changed to have them split across two separate buildings in an effort to offer a wider housing choice across the development.

The proposed tower, known as Building B, would be 38.81 metres high and contain 57 self contained units with the now separate Building A, containing a further 22 units.

An image showing the proposed new 11 storey development at the Shoreline Park Beach. Image: Bennell and Associates

In September the JRPP rejected the DA for the two buildings, which included alterations to carparking in Building C and D, three votes to two in the belief the request for a 150 per cent height variation was unjustified.

“The majority considers that approval of the proposal would be contrary to the public interest because the development would be inconsistent with applicable zone and building height objectives and the substantial magnitude of the variation would diminish the integrity of the development standards in the Coffs Harbour Local Environment Plan 2013,” the JRPP report states.

Coffs Harbour City Council staff recommended the plan be supported and the two Council representatives on the JRPP, Tegan Swan and George Cecato voted to accept the request for the height variation.

The currently approved site plan of The Shoreline at Park Beach.

Cr Swan and Cecato disagreed with the majority decision because “the (height) standard had been abandoned on the site by previous decisions of the panel” – meaning compliance with the standard would be unreasonable.

Council and the JRPP had signed off on five buildings which exceeded the height limit under the original plans including the original Building B which was to rise 13.77m above the limit.

A Variation Justification Report has been lodged with the new DA which includes a response to the JRPP’s decision in which the proponents argue that the taller building “allows for a reduction in bulk” and minimises overshadowing and impacts on view lines.

An image showing the overshadowing effects of currently approved single building and the proposed new 11 storey two building development at the Shoreline Park Beach. Image: Bennell and Associates

The report, prepared by Bennell & Associates, goes on to explain past approval for five buildings in excess of the height standard rendered it “generally irrelevant” to the site.

“The precedent has already been set and in this context the proposal will not undermine the integrity of the standard,” the report states.

In July, managing director of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley, said the redesign was the product of market research and the reduction in density was to ensure more natural light onto the pool area and to allow for more room on the podium.

Mr Gooley has been contacted for comment on the new DA and his response will be published when it comes to hand.

The application is out for public exhibition on Council’s DA Tracker website until November 30.