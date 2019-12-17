The Shoreline to success

LEADING Coffs Coast construction firm FM Glenn has won the tender to build stages 1 and 2 of The Shoreline at Park Beach.



The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100-million luxury aged care development stands as the city's largest ever privately-funded construction.



And as history shows it just stands to reason, why the third generation family builder won the contract over two multi-national building firms.



The Bachrach Naumburger Group and FM Glenn have shared a close alliance in business over the past 40 years.

Keeping it truly local, more than 80% of the 180 jobs on The Shoreline build will be awarded to Coffs locals.



FM Glenn, a third-generation family builder has worked closely with the Bachrach Naumburger Group since 1979.

The $7 million early works contract has now finished and the main contract works for stages 1 and 2 are set to start in January.



Stages 1 and 2 will include the construction of a 120-bed care facility, 74 independent living units, a resort style community centre and a large pool.



Construction of stages 1 and 2 is estimated to take about 28 months.



The project will create more than 180 jobs, which will be mostly locally sourced.

Craig Spencer, Kevin Hartley and Robert Norton of FM Glenn Constructions accept The Shoreline at Park Beach tender from the Bachrach Naumburger Group's Steve Gooley and Mick Carah. Trevor Veale

A display room showing part of a typical independent living unit will open at Park Beach Plaza opposite Ritchies Supa IGA today.



"The great news for the senior residents of Coffs Harbour is that we have now 'green lighted' this project and we will have people moving into this fantastic development by June 2022," Steve Gooley, General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, said.



"The Residential Care ­Facility will be a state of the art, 120 bed 'high needs' facility."



"The Shoreline at Park Beach boasts a resort style community centre, a pool, walking trails, extensive gardens and recreation facilities in a secure gated community.



"The building and construction jobs created through this development will be astronomical.



"I think this project shows great faith in the city of Coffs Harbour," Mr Gooley said.



"This is the largest project that the Bachrach Naumburger Group has ever undertaken and the same with FM Glenn.



"I think with the works at the Coffs Base Hospital, work beginning soon on the Coffs Bypass and this project, the region is about to commence another golden era."



Once construction is ­completed and The Shoreline at Park Beach facility is fully operational it will serve as an aged care and health hub that will employ in excess of 130 full-time local employees.



"The 'Luxury Retirement Living' that The Shoreline at Park Beach will bring to the North Coast will be something that the region has not yet seen," Mr Gooley said.



"We are enormously thrilled to get started with this very exciting development.



"We are enormously proud to continue our strong relationship with FM Glenn."



The relationship between the firms has been both long -standing and strong.



FM Glenn says it will complete the job using more than 80 per cent of local contractors.



"It's a very special day for me to see the boys get this job, it's the biggest job that's ever been done by private enterprise in Coffs Harbour and it's a credit to the company," Max Glenn said.



"After Wayne passed away five years ago, having held the company for 12 years, two of my previous employees

Robert Norton and Kevin Hartley, who had been with me all the way through, plus my daughter Maree - Wayne's twin sister - and her husband Craig Spencer took over the company and I'm very proud that they still trade under my name. Very proud.



"I remember coming here in 1958 for my first job, it was a little country village then and how the city's changed since."

FM GLENN THE LEGACY

There's no understating the massive hand that Max Glenn has had in building Coffs Harbour into the regional capital that stands on the cusp of its largest ever development.



Since 1961 he has been associated with more than 150 buildings in the area.



In 1979 he formed the company after decades of building.



The relationship between his firm and the BNG Group spans over 50 years in Coffs Harbour.



Max worked closely with the late Max Naumburger in the 1970s, building and developing Cox Bros, the first supermarket at Park Beach Plaza.



His son, the late Wayne Glenn, then built the multi-award-winning Gateway House in 2009, along with the Plaza Medical Centre and many other buildings.



The third generation of FM Glenn is about to start the biggest project ever undertaken by the building group - The Shoreline at Park Beach.



"Max, as the patriarch of the company, although retired, still keeps a firm hand on the rudder," Mr Gooley said.



"Max was very emotional on Friday when he found out the FM Glenn team had been awarded the contract.



"Friday was the fifth anniversary of Wayne's death; he played a vital role in growing the company and in the Coffs business community."