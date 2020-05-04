A Shoreline to business resurgence forged by Coffs locals

While many building projects have stalled under Covid-19, the Shoreline at Park Beach development has powered on saving jobs in the local construction and trades industries.

IT IS a massive project that has pressed ahead, as many sectors and industries across the region start to rise out of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group's aged-housing development, The Shoreline at Park Beach, is offering a considerable injection to the economy through a focus on employing local tradies and suppliers.

The Shoreline at Park Beach : Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan inspects work on Bachrach Naumburger's $150-million seniors living development, on the corner of Arthur and York Sts.

This has laid the platform for the first building phase of the independent living units.

More than 100 builders across 20 different trades are actively working at the site.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley inspect the construction works on the $150-million project at Park Beach. Frank Redward

For primary contractor FM Glenn, it's one of the largest projects in the history of the local building firm.

And for a trades-reliant city like Coffs Harbour, work on this project could not have been better timed.

"A lot of building sites have stopped or slowed down and a lot of development has been put on ice," Craig Spencer, FM Glenn's director of constructions said.

"We are very grateful that the owners of the development, Bachrach Naumburger Group, have encouraged us to continue with the development," he said.

Stages one and two are being built by FM Glenn, including the construction of a 120-bed care facility, 74 independent living units, a resort-style community centre and a large pool.

Construction of these first two stages should be completed in just over 18 months.

The opening stages of the retiree housing development in Park Beach are on track to be finished in 2022. Frank Redward

The project will create more than 180 jobs, which are being locally sourced.

One of the largest and most significant stages of the development on the corner of Arthur and York streets, has taken place with the pouring of around 500 cubic metres of concrete for the first building phase of the independent living units.

More than 50 construction workers, including concreters, electricians, plumbers and form and steel workers have been directly involved.

Work on Friday started at 3am with the concrete plant ensuring a steady flow of ­concrete for the 100 truck deliveries that were made throughout the day.

Shoreline development Park Beach: Work begins on seniors residential care facility Shoreline in Park Beach, Coffs Harbour.

After a lot of rain delays in February and March, April has proved to be excellent working conditions for the construction team.

"We are all very excited by the milestone and it is great to see the building really taking shape," said Steve Gooley, general manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group.

Tender awarded on Shoreline at Park Beach: FM Glenn to build Bachrach Naumburger Group's The Shoreline at Park Beach.

"We have been working on this project for the past four years and it is always good to see things coming out of the ground and taking form.

"It is unlike anything the North Coast has ever seen before. We are very confident in Coffs Harbour, and we are very keen to make sure we are doing this development in line with a number of things that are going to happen in Coffs Harbour in the next few the years, the bypass and the hospital. I think it's an exciting time on the North Coast at the moment."

A site plan of The Shoreline at Park Beach. BNG Group

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said it was great to see the Federal Government's commitment to the project would not only add to the retiree housing options in Coffs Harbour, but also to the local economy through the way of job creation.

"In the future, when we are all set and ready in 2022, there will 130 ongoing jobs," he said.

"The Federal Government investment of over $8 million ongoing for bed licences is exactly what this project needed, in fact it wouldn't have gone ahead without the Federal Government assistance."

The Shoreline should be completed in February, 2022.