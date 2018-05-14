Mum crushed by trolley reveals horror

A NEW York City philanthropist is now an incontinent "shadow of her former self" after she was hit by a shopping trolley hurled 24 metres from a shopping centre overpass.

"What happened to Marion Hedges was avoidable," her lawyer, Thomas Moore told the Manhattan Supreme Court in Ms Hedges' negligence trial.

"It never would have happened had even the most basic security been observed by the owner defendant and by the security defendant in this case."

Marion Hedges before the shopping trolley attack.

Ms Hedges, 53, leaned on a cane in the courtroom gallery as Mr Moore told the jury about the 2011 tragedy that left her severely brain damaged, with limited vision, incontinence and trouble completing basic tasks.

The teens who tossed the cart over the ledge served time in juvenile facilities, but Ms Hedges is suing the East River Plaza shopping centre and its security firm for millions in damages. Target, which owned the cart, has already settled for an undisclosed sum.

Marion Hedges after the shopping trolley attack.

Mr Moore revealed in his opening statements that two similar incidents had occurred at the East 117th St. shopping centre in the preceding months.

In January or February 2011 employees from one of the plaza's retailers grabbed two boys before they threw a cart over the rail of a walkway, Mr Moore said. Then on Oct. 10, 2011, three kids tossed a shopping cart down an escalator.

Ms Hedges and her son were shopping for Halloween candy for needy kids on Oct. 30, 2011, when "suddenly a huge force hit her, knocking her to the ground, leaving her literally lifeless," Mr Moore recounted.

Matt Ross, the mall's lawyer, blamed the tragedy on the cart-tossing teens. Planned Security Services counsel Jeffrey Van Etten said his client was hired to "patrol," not "police" the plaza.

