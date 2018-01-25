Shopping local to produce Nature's best

COFFS Coast shopping institution Mother Nature's has never altered from its point of difference of buying and selling fresh local produce, however 2018 is seeing huge change for the business.

Customers will have noticed, a new direction for the business, a new store layout and new supply chains under new management.

"In store we have reduced the floor plan a fair bit," Mother Nature's Managing Director Peter Watt said.

Mother Nature's Coffs Harbour under new management.:

"What we have also done is relay the store so it's easier to get around, we have also removed a lot of the grocery items, we didn't want to be known as a grocery store we wanted to be known as a fresh fruit and veg and gourmet produce store.

"The Mother Nature's mantra is definitely around shopping local, unfortunately what has happened in the past due to the drivers in the market the previous owners went outside of town and we were getting a lot of stock from the Brisbane markets, which is still relatively close but what we are moving towards is more local produce.

"We are trying to find local growers to substitute what we are buying from the Brisbane markets at the moment.

Staff at Mother Nature's Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

"We are always going to have deal with the Brisbane markets because we can't grow everything here and due to seasonality you always have to bring in produce to meet consumers demands, but we will endeavour on every occasion that we can to produce something locally.

Buying fresh local produce has always guaranteed the business held an advantage over the major supermarket chains.

The fresh lines of produce on sale at Mother Nature's. Trevor Veale

"The beauty of buying local is that we can have the vegies picked of a morning and have them on the shelf say by nine o'clock in the morning and then in the consumer's hand by ten or eleven o'clock in the morning," Peter said.

"Shelf life for fruit and veg is anywhere between five and seven days.

The fresh lines of produce on sale at Mother Nature's. Trevor Veale

"Produce elsewhere is shipped in from the farm to the markets, then onto the supermarkets and then onto the shelf so you are looking at three or four days lifespan that has already disappeared from the product before it gets to the consumer.

Behind the scenes at Mother Nature's work is also underway on delivering an online shopping experience to customers.

The fresh lines of produce on sale at Mother Nature's. Trevor Veale

"We do want to encourage people to shop online that is the future and that's the direction that we have to take to be competitive in the market place.

The fresh lines of produce on sale at Mother Nature's. Trevor Veale

"Our goal at this stage is that by the end of the year we should be employing 45 people.

"With Local Farm Fresh we took over Big River Milk and have a staff of 15 and that's been a way to increase our footprint and offer home delivered, locally produced milk."