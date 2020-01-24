Shopping centre revamp set to begin

An artist's impression of the new works on Park Beach Plaza that will be underway from next week.

WORK is set to begin next week on a major upgrade of a main entrance of Coffs Harbour's largest shopping centre, Park Beach Plaza.

Over the course of 2020, customers can expect to see the western entrance - also known as the Woolworths entrance - transformed to bring the area in keeping with newer sections of the shopping centre.

Owners Bachrach Naumburger Group announced that the works, which will begin on Tuesday, will see new alfresco dining at the entrance.

Like with their other development projects, including Seashells Park Beach and The Shoreline at Park Beach, General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group Steve Gooley said local contractors will be hired carrying out the shopping centre works.

"You will see an extensive, dramatic and positive effect for this entrance to the centre," he said.

"It will offer customers and our retailers better amenities including improved weather protection, alfresco dining, more level and direct access into the centre.

"We appreciate your patience as we work together with local contractors to improve the centre for our customers."

While the works are underway visitors can still access the centre through this location, and the Commonwealth Bank, Greater Bank, Newcastle Permanent and bcu ATMs will all remain in operation.

These latest works follow on from other upgrades made over recent years, including the refurbishment of the Ritchies Supa IGA entrance, new seating and a mezzanine level for the Food Court, and an undercover multi-storey parking lot offering another 150 parking spaces.

To stay up to date with the works visit the Park Beach Plaza Facebook page or www.parkbeachplaza.com.au