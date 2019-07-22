Shopping centre forum fires up

The informal meeting at Coffs Central to discuss the proposed Cultural and Civic Space became heated at times with some people passionately opposed to the $76.5m project.

Many who attended thanked Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan for organising the gathering on the second floor of Coffs Central and promoting it on Facebook.

From 9.30am to 4pm the majority of Coffs Harbour City Councillors spent time expressing their thoughts on the project, answering questions and listening to feedback.

Shopping centre councillors: Cultural and Civic space discussed with Councillors at shopping centre.

Reader poll Do you support the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space development? This poll ended on 20 July 2019. Current Results Yes Coffs needs improved cultural and arts facilities, but not at that cost 25% Yes this development will revolutionise Coffs Harbour in arts and culture build it now 19% No other alternatives must be sought for this facility 32% No this is unnecessary use of ratepayers funds 21% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

The Advocate spoke to a number of people at Monday's gathering to gauge their thoughts on the project:

"I think it's an ugly building - not very pretty at all with too much glass. It should be more reflective of Aboriginal culture," Lisa Groombridge said.

"This plan should not go ahead. If we need a new gallery and museum City Hill is the place for it but most ratepayers in town haven't been to the museum or art gallery," Ralph Davis said.

Ralph Davis.

"I'm all for it. Councillors should make the bold move. A lot has been invested in studies and reports to get to this point but people don't read the plans until the last minute," Jeff Holmes said.

Jeff Holmes says go for it.

Natalie Oliver said she was against the proposal for a number of reasons but "mostly because of the cost".

Natalie Oliver is also against the proposal.

"I don't agree with the plan. I believe we don't have all the information on City Hill. If the library expanded into the gallery and we put everything else out at City Hill we would have a cultural experience we could be very proud of," Marie Manvile said.

Marie Manvile is against the proposal as it stands.

Eli Horman was not previously aware of the project but was out doing some shopping when he noticed the crowd and listened to what was being said. He says with so many people struggling to make ends meet the grand design for the space looks "too expensive".