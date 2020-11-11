Shoppers stumped by Myer Christmas ads

Christmas is just over six weeks away so 'tis the season to hit the shops.

But one thing has stopped some wandering the aisles of Myer this year in their tracks.

"Happy Congratulations and Merry Christmas."

The phrase, in gold writing on a green, pink and red backing, appears in the department store chain's catalogues, on posters, and is plastered across windows lining the city streets.

"What does 'Happy Congratulations' mean?" a man asked on Twitter.

One woman asked: "Is this meant to make sense to anyone?"

2020 is weird enough already. What does “Happy Congratulations” mean? #myer pic.twitter.com/sRLOQHWhCz — Ray Deed (@raydeed) October 31, 2020

Good news folks! We're saying Happy Congratulations again. pic.twitter.com/TZ1wh1AbCR — Nic Healey 🎙️🥃 (@dr_nic) November 6, 2020

Can someone explain Myer's "happy congratulations" Christmas messaging this year to me like I'm five? Is this meant to make sense to anyone? pic.twitter.com/CdoG6wuiwF — Michelle (@booktothefuture) November 9, 2020



A woman on Facebook this week said she was "perplexed by Myer's current signage".

"'Happy Congratulations and Merry Christmas.' Does anyone know what Happy Congratulations means?" she asked.

Another man, who saw it instore, also asked what it was "meant to mean".

"The most ridiculous phrase ever," he opined.

The phrase in question. Picture: Myer/Supplied



But Myer says it's received a positive response to its campaign, titled Bigger Than Christmas, including its "quirky and fun, distinctive" online and out-of-home aspects.

"It is great to see the engaging conversation around it since it launched last week," Myer's chief customer officer Geoff Ikin said in a statement to news.com.au.

"The campaign encourages our customers to celebrate all those special occasions we missed throughout the year from birthdays, graduations, to the Mother's Day that wasn't quite the same this year - and pack them into one day this Christmas as we come together with family and friends."

Mr Ikin said it is about "focusing on the joys of coming together and celebrating this Christmas like never before".

An original Christmas carol released by the retailer also provides more context to the phrase.

The lyrics include: "Happy, ho ho, merry, Mother's Day, congratulations, hope you get well soon, hip hip hooray, I Do, salutations, mazel tov, inshallah, xin nian hao (Happy Chinese New Year) to you.

"Cause now we made it through. Make it bigger than Christmas."

For all the missed birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and more, let's make this year's celebrations bigger than Christmas 🎁 Watch the full video here > https://t.co/fhw4bRpY2Y pic.twitter.com/WvqRtH18yN — MYER (@myer) November 4, 2020



"For a year that's been like no other, this campaign has never been more culturally relevant, and is something we will all be able to relate to," Mr Ikin said.

"This is brilliant!" one woman said of the video, posted on YouTube.

"You've captured the pain of 2020, offered the freedom of hope and wrapped it up beautifully with the heart of giving - which (for most of us) is an act of love.

"Love, peace, unity, and freedom - something we're all crying out for. Love it. Well done!!"

Another person described it as "so wholesome".

Originally published as Shoppers stumped by Myer Christmas ads