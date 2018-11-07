Menu
A Urunga shopper won $50,000 this week.
Shopper wins $50k while shopping in Urunga

7th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
THE routine grocery shopper, turned into a day to remember for one Urunga shopper, who has bagged $50,000 from a scratchie.

The startled shopper purchased the winning ticket, a $4 Aztec Adventure Instant Scratch-Its ticket, at Urunga Newsagency, in Bonville St.

"I bought it myself while I was out at the shops,” the winner shared while speaking to a NSW Lotteries official to claim their prize.　

"I brought it home and scratched it right away. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had to check it three times to make sure.　

"This is the first time I've ever won anything like this.　

"I've had a few Moscatos to celebrate.”　

The Urunga resident shaid they knew exactly how they would use their Instant Scratch-Its windfall, with some much-needed home renovations now able to be fast tracked.　

Urunga Newsagency owner Gary Howe said it was great to see another Instant Scratch-Its top prize land in his outlet.　

"We've had this outlet for about three years and we've had a few big Instant Scratch-Its wins during that time,” he said.　

"It's always good when one of our customers wins. We wish our latest winner all the very best with their prize.”　

