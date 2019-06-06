Shoplifting has skyrocketed on the Coffs Coast

The latest crime statistics have shown a spike in retail thefts in Coffs Harbour.

REPORTED cases of shoplifting in Coffs Harbour have soared.

This has been revealed in the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics, which shows there's been a massive 73 per cent spike in stealings from retail stores in the Coffs Harbour LGA over the last two years.

There's also been a considerable 44 per cent rise in offenders stealing from cars, and an 11 per cent increase in offenders actually stealing cars.

In the Coffs-Clarence region overall, there's been a slight rise in robberies, both armed and unarmed, and fraud.

On the other hand, there's been a slight decrease in domestic violence.

A total of two murders have taken place in the Coffs/Clarence region over the last two years, adding to a spike in the number of murders that have taken place across the state.

But Executive Director of BOCSAR Dr Don Weatherburn said the almost 40 per cent increase is not indicative of an upward trend.

A total of 53 murders occurred in the 12 months to March 2018, while 74 took place in the ensuing 12 months.

"Ten years ago we were experiencing between 80 to 90 murders a year,” he said.

Statewide, domestic assaults have risen by six per cent and indecent assaults and acts of indecency by 5.8 per cent.

The remaining categories of crime are stable.