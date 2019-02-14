Shop wise, eat well

HEALTHY eating is something many aspire to achieve but find difficult to maintain financially.

IWC accredited practising dietitians Natalie Selever and Jessica Bauer are here to help by offering free monthly workshops educating Bundaberg residents on how healthy eating at an affordable price can be attained.

"Healthy eating is something we can all achieve," said Ms Bauer.

"It also can be a lot cheaper than eating pre-made meals and fast food - and that is where these sessions are valuable for everyone. We explain how to not only eat well, for your health and wellbeing, but also how to do so without breaking the bank.

"This includes tips and tricks on how to shop wisely, and what to watch for when you are pushing your trolley through the supermarket aisles."

Ms Selever said the great thing about healthy eating was that it wasn't a one size fits all guide.

"You can personalise it to suit yourself," ms Selever said.

"In general, however, somebody who eats healthily would enjoy a variety of foods from different food groups, most of which are plant based.

"By eating healthy, a person can reduce their risk of chronic diseases and it helps keep them more mobile by controlling their weight.

"Emerging research also is showing a link between healthy eating and mental health - such as reducing depression. So really, eating smart is one of the best things anybody can do for themselves."

Chronic disease is a major factor in our region's communities, but this can be combatted with healthy eating and a good lifestyle.

"In our Western society, we see an excessive prevalence of chronic diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and many others," she said.

"All of these can be prevented with healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle."

Make the change at the IWC tomorrow from 9-10.30am.