Shop manager with sick bestiality obsession had sex with dog

Craig David Stern pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one act of bestiality.

Craig David Stern pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one act of bestiality.

A LINCRAFT store manager filmed himself having sex with his family's 10-year-old dog and sent the footage to his partner.

Craig David Stern on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one act of bestiality.

He forced his family's dog - an older bull mastiff named Chilly George - to penetrate him on Christmas Eve, 2016.

The 26-year-old filmed the abuse and sent the footage to his girlfriend who gave the material to the police after they broke up almost a year later.

Police raided Stern's home, finding 700 films of bestiality on the then Brisbane resident's computer hard drive.

After Stern was charged the former Kmart worker moved to Armidale where he now lives with his female partner.

His social media account lists him as a manager with Lincraft.

Judge William Everson said Stern had a "fetish" for sex with animals, but he would not send him to jail.

He noted Stern had lost friends due to his offending and that he was likely to lose his job.

Judge Everson placed Stern on three-year probation order.

"The extent to which you are expressing yourself sexually through an inappropriate fetish in my view warrants a lengthy probation order to address the underlying causes of your offending," Judge Everson said.

Stern must attend counselling and other behaviour change and psychiatric programs and return to live in Queensland. - NewsRegional