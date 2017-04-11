26°
Shop in town for Salvo's bargains

Wendy Andrews | 11th Apr 2017
NEW DIGS: Doug, Stephanie and Graham have opened the doors at new Salvo Army Family Store.
NEW DIGS: Doug, Stephanie and Graham have opened the doors at new Salvo Army Family Store.

THE Salvation Army Op Shop is on the move.

Clothing, shoes furniture, dinner plates, books, toys and collectables were all packed on the truck and moved across town to the new address; 224 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

"We are now in a really convenient location for our shoppers, right in the heart of town just down from the Westpac Bank in Harbour Dr,” said Stephanie Allen, store manager.

"Our customers can expect the same great variety of quality used goods at fantastic prices. We have everything in the new shop from furniture to ear-rings.”

The centrally located store also has easy access for locals wishing to drop off donations.

"Park Lane is at the rear of our Harbour Drive shop and offers convenient parking for anyone wishing to drop off items. we really appreciate the support we get through locally donated goods as it helps us to help the community.”

Drop in and see the team at their new premises, enjoy some bargain shopping and if you would like to volunteer some time to help out behind the counter or out the back, they would be happy to have a chat.

Salvation Army Family Store at Walter Morris Close (near MacDonalds north) is closed. All inquiries to the new Harbour Drive premises or 6650 0310.

