Shop around for fuel

START your week off right with the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

Check out the top three places to refuel for Ethanol 94, Unleaded 91 and Diesel according to NSW Fuel Check.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Mullaway and Woolgoolga (149.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (151.9)

- BP Coffs Harbour (153.9)

Unleaded 91

- BP Park Beach (152.9)

- United Mullaway and Woolgoolga (153.9)

- Caltex Woolgoolga (155.5)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (156.9)

- Bonville Independent (157.9)

- Coles Coffs Harbour (157.9)