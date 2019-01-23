Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was shot at Brunswick Heads has been released from hospital.
A man who was shot at Brunswick Heads has been released from hospital. Trevor Veale
Crime

Shooting victim recovering as investigation continues

Liana Turner
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:45 AM

A MAN who was shot in the head at Brunswick Heads has been released from hospital.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager detective inspector Brendon Cullen said police had spoken at length to the victim but were still appealing for further information.

A 37-year-old man was sleeping in his Subaru station wagon on the Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve access road when he awoke to a man tapping on the window about 5.45am last Friday.

He spoke with the man, who fired two shots from a handgun, one of which struck him in the forehead.

With no one yet charged, Det Insp Cullen urged anyone who may be able to assist police to come forward.

"We're really appealing for anyone that may have dashcam from around the time of the incident," he said.

The attacker was described only as being a man with an Australian accent and carrying a dark-coloured handgun and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Focus on Coffs kids not immigration, urges child expert

    premium_icon Focus on Coffs kids not immigration, urges child expert

    Health 'There is a huge emphasis in Australia on issues like immigration and the environment but no one is really talking about issues in early childhood.'

    • 23rd Jan 2019 7:00 AM
    Quarter of Coffs kids have health, learning problems

    premium_icon Quarter of Coffs kids have health, learning problems

    Health How town planners can shape children's health and development

    Marine Rescue's SOS for a clear line of sight

    premium_icon Marine Rescue's SOS for a clear line of sight

    News Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour can't see the ocean for the trees.

    Hospital stay confusion as 'stressful as buying home'

    Hospital stay confusion as 'stressful as buying home'

    Health Medibank launches new assist Hospital Assist program