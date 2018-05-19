At least eight dead in school shooting

AT least eight people were killed when a shooter opened fire on a high school in Texas on Friday, according to reports.



A law enforcement officer was also wounded in the gunfire, according to KHOU11 News.



"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg," an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK of the incident at Santa Fe High School in a suburb of Houston.



The eyewitness said students fled the school in a panic.





Parent Richard Allen told the station he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances.



"My son said someone went into the art room and started shooting a lot of the kids," Allen said.

Law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston. Picture: AP

Police rushed to a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, after an assailant with a gun wounded people in the latest shooting to rock a country still shaken by the massacre at a Florida high school in February.

Assistant Principal Cris Richardson says the suspect in the shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School "has been arrested and secured".



The Santa Fe school district near Houston issued an alert saying Santa Fe High School had been placed on lockdown on Friday.



"There have been confirmed injuries," the Santa Fe school district said in a statement.



The school was placed on lockdown about 8am following reports of the active shooter on campus, Mr Richardson said.

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston. Picture: AP

One student told TV station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting.



The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.



"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" the student told the television station.



The student said she didn't get a good look at the shooter because she was running away.



She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.



Aerial video outside the school broadcast on local TV showed police escorting lines of students out of the building and then searching them for weapons as many police cars and at least two ambulances with lights flashing stood by.



School officials say law enforcement officers are working to secure the building "and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30km southeast of Houston.

- with AAP and New York Post