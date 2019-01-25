Menu
Coffs Harbour boat ramp.
Shooters ramp up campaign

25th Jan 2019 7:00 AM
THE state of the Coffs Harbour boat ramp and marine park sanctuary zones will be topical points of discussions on the Jetty Foreshores on Saturday.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for the state seat of Coffs Harbour Stuart Davidson will speak with locals at the boat ramp from 9am to noon.

"Recreational and commercial fishing is an important aspect of the Coffs Coast lifestyle,” Mr Davidson said.

"Local anglers I speak to are concerned about the state of the boat ramp and the risk it poses to their safety and well-being," Mr Davidson said.

Candidate Stuart Davidson.
"It is the only boat ramp for hundreds of kilometres and constant dredging and maintenance are big issues for users.

"Regrettably, it is still poorly resourced with lighting and toilet facilities high on the wish list of locals.”

He said he will also discuss Solitary Island Marine Park sanctuary zones and fishing lockout laws.

