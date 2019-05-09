Menu
YOUR FEET ARE IN GOOD HANDS: City Footwear fitting team, from left, Kylie, Nicole, Christina (owner), Jasna and Breanna.
Business

Shoes for style and comfort

8th May 2019 5:00 AM

THE expert fitting team at City Centre Footwear has been serving the Coffs Harbour community since 1979, and while a lot has changed in that time, their dedication to their customer's comfort remains the same.

Christina Golis has owned the store since 2015, says shoe design has evolved considerably, with ergonomics now just as import as aesthetics. This is vitally important as ill-fitting or incorrect shoes can lead to very serious problems with the feet and legs.

"Shoes are now designed so that comfort and style can be achieved. Our ranges allow customers to find something stylish, that can be worn all day."

Christina says they have stunning new season arrivals for autumn/winter 2019 which include boots, court shoes, work shoes, in between season shoes, and they still offer a have large range of sandals for people travelling overseas.

For Mother's Day, City Centre Footwear has a range of slippers, house shoes, as well as sheep skin slippers and boots from the Australian-made brand EMU.

A large selection of leather handbags and wallet have just arrived in store also, with new stock arriving every day.

Brands include Emu, Ziera, Planet, Arcopedico, Taos, Rilassare, Delvederede, JS and Silver Linings, to name a few.

The store is open until 2pm, Saturday, May 11 and lay-bys are accepted.

