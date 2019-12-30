Menu
Revellers are urged not to drunk walk home on New Year's Eve. photo: Ben Vos Productions
Health

Shocking stat shows dangers of ‘drunk walk’ home

Felicity Ripper
30th Dec 2019 11:17 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
Subscriber only

REVELLERS have been urged to avoid drunk walking this New Year's Eve after new data revealed the number of pedestrian deaths in which alcohol was a factor.

Police statistics showed alcohol was a factor 27 deaths in Queensland since 2013, or one in six.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said it was sad to hear that alcohol was linked to such a large percentage of "senseless" pedestrian deaths.

"This New Year's Eve, we're reminding partygoers not to mix alcohol with making risky decisions as a pedestrian," Mr Spalding said.

"Most people consider walking a safe alternative to getting home after having a night out, but it's still incredibly dangerous.

"Alcohol impairs your decision-making skills, balance, co-ordination and reaction time and you need all of those things to cross the road safely.

"It's the same as we see in driving, the more alcohol a pedestrian has had, the higher the risk of them being struck on the road by a vehicle."

Before revellers hit the town, Mr Spalding urged them to consider how they would get home after ringing in the New Year.

"If you know you'll be drinking tonight and can't drive, consider the safest option now, and talk to your mates about how you'll get home at the end of the evening," he said.

"Book a rideshare in a safe location, ideally where you don't have to cross a road, or look for the closest taxi rank and hail a cab.

"That little bit of extra planning before you go out, could save your life, or one of your friends' lives."

pedestrian deaths queensland police service racq
