Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype.
Motoring

Shocking power for fastest Mustang

by David McCowen
29th Apr 2020 9:01 AM

Ford's fling with electric power is progressing from flirtation to a serious relationship.

The blue oval is preparing to sell a special Mustang built for drag racing.

One which replaces the standard Ford Mustang GT's 339kW, 556Nm V8 engine with a massive electric powerplant capable of sending 1044kW and almost 1500Nm to the rear wheels.

Ford’s Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype promises electrifying performance.
Ford says the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype should be good for an eight-second quarter mile time, reaching almost 275km/h in just 400 metres.

Of course, it won't be road legal - those sort of times are only achievable with the aid of enormous slick racing tyres and a stripped-out interior. A parachute helps stop the car after each drag run, and a wheelie bar prevent the Mustang from flipping over during a full-throttle launch.

Drag racing enthusiasts will be able to buy an electric Mustang racer soon.
But Ford is clearly energised by the potential of battery power.

The brand showed off an electric Mustang "Lithium" at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year - one with a manual transmission - and is preparing to launch the Tesla-fighting Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in the US.

The Lithium concept made headlines around the world.
Ford Australia hasn't committed to the Mach-E, which isn't available in right-hand-drive, but says it is interested in emerging technology.

Kay Hart, president of Ford Australia, worked on "Team Edison" to develop Ford's first mainstream electric vehicle (EV) before coming to Australia.

The Mustang Mach-E is off-limits in Australia … for now.
She told reporters in March the electric Mustang "isn't available to us" yet, but that "acceptance of EV technology is clearly growing".

