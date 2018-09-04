‘Lazy’ council workers ‘paint over’ rubbish

And the “not my job” award goes to … Picture: Supplied

WE all know the joke about lazy council workers.

But the old stereotype seems to be true in one UK town at least, with frustrated residents sharing hilarious photos of epic council work fails online.

The pictures, taken on Earl St in Northampton in England's East Midlands region, show yellow road lines recently painted over a variety of litter.

They prove careless council workers decided to paint over the rubbish - including wet wipes, cigarette packs, pieces of paper and even squashed soft drink cans - rather than simply pick it up off the road first.

The workers simply painted on top of drink cans … Picture: Supplied

… cigarette packets … Picture: Supplied

As a result, the trash is stuck fast to the tar - leaving awkward gaps if it is pulled free.

According to local newspaper the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, the "shoddy" work occurred after teams spent most of last month resurfacing roads in the area ahead of the opening of a new Aldi supermarket in the coming months.

… wet wipes … Picture: Supplied

… and even A4 pieces of paper. Picture: Supplied

It didn't take long for locals to share snaps of the council fails online, with one Facebook user posting: "Someone buy them a broom … My two-year-old could have done better lines."

Meanwhile, Earl St pub owner Niall Skinner said: "It's disgraceful to look at. Couldn't the workmen have called the borough council and said 'hey, we're painting the roads down here today, can you come and clean it first?' There's been no communication."

Some residents responded to the controversy by claiming there shouldn't be rubbish left on the city streets in the first place.

But others argued it was the workers' jobs to collect rubbish before conducting the work.

Facebook user Dawn Swainbank wrote: "Regardless of who threw rubbish down and who is responsible for the rubbish this just goes to show we have utter morons working on this job. They were paid to do this job. By arguing if there should or shouldn't be rubbish in the streets you are missing the point. Someone is being paid for doing a job extremely badly."

Margit Somogyi added: "They should have made sure it was clear before painting the lines, that's just plain lazy, no pride in their work at all."

Yet others, like Marcus Still, could see the funny side.

"There is a sort of beautiful sense of 'Not my job'. This is an art installation to portray the ever slipping standards of the every day council worker. Absolute poetry in motion," he posted.

But it seems the latest debacle is not an isolated incident.

The botched job was carried out on Earl St in Northampton in the UK. Picture: Google

Earlier this year, a government report recommended Northamptonshire County Council be broken up into two different authorities due to it's repeated poor performance.