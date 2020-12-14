Shocking photo moment on massive clifftop

Chilling photos have emerged showing a girl dangling her legs off the sheer drop as a boy – thought to be her brother – sat next to her.

A reckless dad has been slammed for putting two young children on the edge of a 45 metre cliff for a photo.

Horrifying photos show a young girl dangling her legs off the sheer drop as a boy - thought to be her brother - was sat next to her on Saturday.

The family ignored multiple warning signs to stage the photos at the famous sandstone cliffs at West Bay, Dorset in the UK.

The man, believed to be the children's dad, was seen balancing the girl with her feet over the edge.

A dog and a woman were also seen standing perilously close to the edge.

Stunned onlooker Mazz Blehs, 57, a local landlady who was on a day out with her husband, said: "My husband spotted them first with his binoculars and said 'look at that'.

"I couldn't believe it.

"The man positioned the young girl and boy on the cliff edge for the photo.

"She even had her feet dangling over the edge.

"I think the girl must have been seven or eight years old but the boy looked about three.

"It was so dangerous I felt ill looking at it.

"There have been rockfalls lately and I feared the worst.

"After he took the photo they went before anyone had the chance to approach them.

"The man should really have known better and there are signs up telling people to stay away from the cliffs. I was shocked."

The alarming snaps prompted a safety warning from the coastguard.

"The Jurassic Coast is a beautiful place to come and visit and we understand the desire to want to capture that picture perfect moment," local coastguard Jake Lanning said.

"We have seen many instances over the years of individuals and families putting themselves at needless risk trying to take that perfect photo, but these images represent one of the most severe examples.

"You have to ask the question: 'What photograph is worth risking your life, or the lives of your loved ones?'

"Our advice remains very simple: Stay well away from the edge of the cliff, keep your loved ones close and your dogs on a lead.

"Make sensible decisions and take home only happy memories."

The photographs come just days after a woman in Victoria fell 80 metres to her death at a lookout in the Grampians National Park.

The 38-year-old mum, Rosy Loomba, plunged to her death from the Boroka Lookout, near Halls Gap on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Loomba's husband and her young children watched on helplessly. It is understood the woman, from Craigieburn in north Melbourne fell after climbing over a safety barrier at the lookout - famed on Instagram as the "perfect selfie" spot.

It took Victoria Police and State Emergency Service volunteers more than six hours to retrieve Ms Loomba's body.

