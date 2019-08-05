Shocking origin of meat in ‘Australian made’ bacon

The bacon in this supermarket deli has less than 25 per cent local ingredients. Pic: Darren Cartwright

The bacon in this supermarket deli has less than 25 per cent local ingredients. Pic: Darren Cartwright

COUNTRY of Origin labelling laws are wasted on time poor consumers who don't realise that water may be the only local ingredient in some 'Australian made' bacon and ham, says a farming lobby group.

Australian Pork general manager of marketing Peter Haydon said the COO labelling, which came into full effect in July last year after a two year transitional stage, had not cut through.

The labelling for products grown, produced or made in Australia, contain a bar chart, as well as text, indicating the percentage of Australian ingredients.

The streaky bacon in this supermarket has just 17 per cent local ingredients. Pic: Darren Cartwright

Mr Haydon said many consumers were seeing the 'Made in Australia' labelling but not fully reading the text nor deciphering the bar chart.

He said a lot of the prepacked, and even supermarket deli, smallgoods, such as bacon and ham, came from Canada, US and Denmark could contain less than 20 per cent of local ingredients.

"Most of the Australian content is water to give the texture and moisture in the meat that the consumer wants," Mr Haydon said.

"We have country of origin laws that allows a consumer to know how much was Australian ingredients but nobody knows they exist or how to read them."

It's estimated more than $700 million of pork is imported each year.

Pre-packed streak bacon contains just 10 per cent Australian pork. The bar, underneath the green kangaroo logo, indicating the level of Aussie ingredients is empty. Pic: Darren Cartwright.

Mr Haydon said Australian Pork would start an awareness campaign in early 2020 to assist consumers wanting to make a conscience choice to purchase products with a high percentage of local ingredients.

He said pork that was cooked at home, like mince, chops and roast, was Australian and even many local butchers have almost 100 per cent Australian sausages and bacon.

"We are planning to do a market trial in early 2020 to explain country of origin labelling to see if it affects their behaviour," he said

"All fresh pork is Australian and that's why we focus on fresh pork and every ham you buy with a bone in it is also Australian."

The prepacked hickory smoked bacon contains at least 98 per cent Australian ingredients. The bar, underneath the green kangaroo logo, indicating the level of local ingredients is almost full. Pic: Darren Pic: Darren Cartwright

Veteran Federal MP Bob Katter said the Australian government should never have opened the door for imported pork from Canada and Europe.

The Katter Australia Party leader said the importing and exporting industries were not on equal footing the government had failed miserably in protecting the livelihoods of Australian farmers

"The pork should never have been allowed into Australia," Mr Katter said.

"The European countries take none of our live beef so we should just say we won't take their pork until they take our beef. But of course we're the only virgins in the brothel so we just keep copping it all of the time."

Federal MP Bob Katter said the Australian government should never have allowed pork to be imported into Australia. Pic: Anna Rogers

West End butcher Shane Rogers was of the impression that locals were conscience of the new food labelling displayed on their fresh meat cabinets at The Stores.

He said their 'Australian Made' sausages consisted of at least 95 per cent local ingredients and they used free-range pork.

"We use 100 per cent Australian pork and the five per cent is a safety threshold in case some of the salts and seasoning are not local, but we are pretty close to 100 per cent," he said.

The Stores, at West End, butcher Shane Rogers is proud that they sell free range Australian pork and pork products. Pic: Claudia Baxter

Mr Haydon understood why some of the big manufacturers imported pork for bacon and sandwich ham, but wanted consumers to be more aware of the growing trend.

Higher grain, power and labour costs were partially the reason pork had to be imported for smallgoods, he said.

"The big players have to cater for rich and not-so-rich …. and the imported ham and bacon is cheaper for a number of reasons," he said

"Pigs grow better in winter and Canada has obviously a lot longer winter than ours and so imported pork has been used for a while."