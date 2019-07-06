Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The car on its roof after landing in the car park of the Ashmore City shopping centre. Picture: Dean Shelton.
The car on its roof after landing in the car park of the Ashmore City shopping centre. Picture: Dean Shelton.
News

Shocking moment vehicle lands upside down in car park

6th Jul 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital following a dramatic accident which saw her car land on its roof in a shopping centre car park.

The street sign struck by the car before it flipped. Picture: Dean Shelton.
The street sign struck by the car before it flipped. Picture: Dean Shelton.


The woman lost control of the car on the Southport Nerang Road at 8.20am before it collided with a pole and flipped, landing in the car park in front of startled shoppers.

Police and fire officers at the scene after the car was righted. Picture: Dean Shelton.
Police and fire officers at the scene after the car was righted. Picture: Dean Shelton.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene, later transporting the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

Nobody else was injured in the accident.

More Stories

crash motoring police

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Australia's best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    APPLY NOW: 10 North Coast jobs available worth $85K+ a year

    premium_icon APPLY NOW: 10 North Coast jobs available worth $85K+ a year

    News THERE'S plenty of great opportunities across a range of industries.

    Man who aimed attack at dog squad slapped with fresh charges

    premium_icon Man who aimed attack at dog squad slapped with fresh charges

    News It was justice for the police dogs when the wanted man was arrested.

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies