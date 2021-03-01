Shocking injuries: dog released during violent arrest

A woman will face court charged after a dog bit a police officer on the Mid North Coast on Sunday.

A woman will face court charged after a dog bit a police officer on the Mid North Coast on Sunday.

A woman will face court today charged after a dog bit a police officer on the Mid North Coast yesterday.

At about 2.50pm on Sunday (February 28), officers from Mid North Coast Police District attended a home on Roscoe Turner Street, West Kempsey, following reports of a domestic violence-related incident.

On arrival, police spoke to a 34-year-old woman who allegedly armed herself with a metal pole and threatened an officer, who deployed OC spray.

Police will allege the woman released a dog from the backyard.

When police attempted to arrest the woman the dog then bit one of the officers on the right calf and thigh.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Coff Harbour cop‘s shocking act with intimate videos revealed



Back behind bars on dangerous driving charge



The officer was taken to Kempsey Base Hospital with serious leg injuries.

The woman was taken to Kempsey Police Station where she was charged with two counts of intimidation (DV); armed with intent; resist arrest; and dog attacks person due to a reckless act of the person in charge.

She was refused bail and will appear before Kempsey Local Court today (Monday 1 March 2021).