Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The birdstrike left significant damage on the Delta aircraft.
The birdstrike left significant damage on the Delta aircraft.
Offbeat

Shocking impact of ‘birdstrike’ on plane

8th Jul 2020 2:39 PM

A US passenger jet has been forced to divert and land after it reported a problem with its navigation equipment, with photos revealing the horrifying scale of the damage.

The Delta Airlines A319 was carrying 43 passengers between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday night (US time) when the navigation issue forced it to land a JFK airport instead.

When the plane landed, the scale of the damage became clear with photos showing a massive indentation on the plane's nose cone.

Damage from intense hail was initially suspected as the cause of the damage.

Delta later announced that the damage was caused when the plane hit a bird.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta said in a statement.

"The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

This article originally appeared on New Zealand Herald and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Shocking impact of 'birdstrike' on plane

More Stories

airline birds environment flights offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bravery award winner to be sentenced for rape

        premium_icon Bravery award winner to be sentenced for rape

        News A man who won a bravery award twice and survived the ill-fated Sea Rogue sinking will be sentenced this month for sexually assaulting a woman.

        ‘Landmark’ announcement on rough sleeping

        premium_icon ‘Landmark’ announcement on rough sleeping

        News More movement on social housing front as not-for-profits take on more...

        Coffee drinkers rejoice! Academy set to open

        premium_icon Coffee drinkers rejoice! Academy set to open

        News A Coffs first will ‘take the local cafe culture to the next level’

        Dominant Dunn chases first Ramornie Hcp

        premium_icon Dominant Dunn chases first Ramornie Hcp

        Horses AFTER winning just about everything else, Matt Dunn's ready to go big